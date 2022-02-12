Oil resumes upward rally with Brent nears $93

Crude oil prices resumed its upward rally amid supply concerns and gained over one percent on Friday. As of 1240 hours GMT, Brent, the international benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, gained $1.23 (+1.35 percent) to reach $92.64 a barrel. On the other hand, the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price reached $91.24 a barrel, up by $1.36 (+1.51 percent).

The price for Opec Basket was recorded at $91.84 a barrel with a loss of 0.36 percent, Arab Light was available at $91.08 a barrel with an increase of 0.55 percent and the price of Russian Sokol jumped to $92.55 a barrel with 1.39 percent increase.

Oil has been on a remarkable run in recent weeks, driven by very bullish fundamentals as disrupted supply struggled to keep up with strong demand. Crude also stayed buoyant because geopolitical tensions continue to rise in Eastern Europe.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Friday raised its forecast for world oil demand in 2022 but warned of a chronic failure by Opec and its allies to meet their output targets. “Chronic underperformance by Opec+ in meeting its output targets and rising geopolitical tensions have propelled oil prices higher,” the IEA said in its monthly oil market report.

If the persistent gap between Opec+ output and its target levels continues, supply tensions will rise, increasing the likelihood of more volatility and upward pressure on prices, the IEA added.

On the other hand, Opec maintained its outlook for oil demand in 2022 but said there is an “upside potential to the forecast” as global economies continue to recover strongly from the coronavirus pandemic-induced headwinds. The group maintained its oil demand forecast for this year at 4.2 million barrels per day, unchanged from the previous month’s forecast.

“Upside potential to the forecast prevails, based on an ongoing observed strong economic recovery with the GDP already reaching pre-pandemic levels, supported by fiscal stimulus, and global trade levels reaching an all-time high in volume terms,” Opec said in its monthly market report a day earlier.