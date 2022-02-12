PARC develops 06 commercial varieties of beans

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) has developed 6 commercial varieties of beans, which would be available for general cultivation and help in reducing the reliance on imported pulses, besides increasing farm income across the pulses producing areas.

This was stated by PARC Chairman Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali while addressing an event jointly organized by PARC and Australian Center for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) to mark World Pulses Day on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ali said that these beans varieties would be the first commercial varieties of beans produced in Pakistan, adding that pulses cultivation at the national level would reduce food import bills and help in sustainable agriculture development in the country.

The PARC under Public Sector Development Program had launched a 5-year project to increase the production capacity of pulses and research, he said and added that the scope of the project was to increase the national average production of pulses including chickpea, mung bean, mash, lentils and beans by 30pc to reduce the production gap and increase farm profit.

He said that the council was also making efforts through training workshops, seminars for the promotion of pulses and increasing production capacity, which will increase local output by 15-20 percent every year.

The availability of 4,000 local and foreign lines of different pulses would be ensured for the development of high-yielding variety, he said and added that due to the hard work and efforts of local scientists, the production of pulses, especially mung bean had improved.

Dr Mohammad Mansoor, National Coordinator (Pulses) said that another achievement of this project was to promote bean cultivation in the country and 6 varieties of beans had been developed for general cultivation in the country.