Lahore Qalandars break Multan Sultans winning streak with 52-run victory

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars defeated Multan Sultans by 52 runs to break their winning streak in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) VII at Gaddafi Stadium here on Friday evening. Chasing winning target of 183 runs, Multan could manage only 130 all out in 19.3 overs as Lahore’s bowling attack ripped through their batting line-up. Multan, who had already qualified for the knockouts, opted to chase after winning the toss despite recent success defending scores. 20-year-old Zaman Khan claimed three wickets and gave away only 21 runs in 3.3 overs. Skipper Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Rashid Khan took two wickets each while Rashid Khan claimed two crucial wickets of Mohammad Rizwan and Rilee Rossouw. It was an impressive clinical performance from skipper Afridi’s side. Despite the loss Multan retain their top position on the points table with 12 points from seven games, Lahore have now surged to the second spot with eight points (four wins) in six games.

In what was a team effort by Lahore’s bowlers, Multan were denied the ability to get off to the fast start they rely on so much for their dominance. They managed just 38 in the first six overs and the asking rate climbed, which they were unable to cross. Regular wickets continued to fall and Mohammad Rizwan’s side fell some way short. Rizwan (20) added 44 for the second-wicket with Sohaib Maqsood (29) but failed to score at the required run-rate. Sohaib and Tim David (24) were dismissed in quick succession while Khushdil Shah’s 22 was a case of too little too late for Multan.

Earlier, after being invited to bat first, in-form Lahore made 182 for the loss of four wickets. Lahore’s Fakhar Zaman had lit the Gaddafi Stadium with his exceptional knock against table-toppers Multan, scoring a quick 37-ball 60 runs. The left-hander hit five fours and two sixes in his knock which took his runs tally to 416 (most in the ongoing season). Fakhar added 86 for the second-wicket with Kamran Ghulam who contributed 42 off 38 balls (six fours). The seasoned Lahore batsman Mohammad Hafeez posted his highest score of the ongoing season, the right-hander upped the ante in the death overs after a slow start as he slammed three sixes and one four in his 29-ball 43. Phil Salt provided the finishing touch to Lahore’s innings total with an unbeaten 26 off 13 balls (two fours, one six). Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani and Abbas Afridi took a wicket apiece for Multan. Player of the match Fakhar Zaman said: “I am trying to bat ball to ball and play a long innings. If I get through the initial phase, I aim to bat for at least 10 overs and build from there. The pitches in Karachi were more conducive for batting, here in Lahore one needs to spend more time and adapt to the conditions. This is a huge win for us as we strongly felt we could beat Multan, it was an incredible atmosphere and we always enjoy playing in front of the Lahore crowd. I am sure once we have 100 % crowds, the atmosphere would be even better.”

Brief scores:

Lahore Qalandars 182 for 4, 20 overs (Fakhar Zaman 60, Mohammad Hafeez 43, Kamran Ghulam 42; Anwar Ali 1-11, Imran Tahir 1-30) VS Multan Sultans 130 all out, 19.3 overs (Sohaib Maqsood 29, Tim David 24; Zaman Khan 3-21, Haris Rauf 2-20, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-26)

Today’s match

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators at 07:30 pm (PST)