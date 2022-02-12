Zeb pays tribute to Lata while recalling her memories with her

Recently, the world faced a huge loss as the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away.

Many celebrities voiced their sadness about her demise. Pakistan’s most celebrated voice Zeb Bangash also penned down her feelings as she paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar in Times of India.

“Death ends a life, not a relationship.” Zeb wrote in the article.

The singer went on and wrote about how she looked up to Lata Mangeshkar for inspiration and how much she respected her as an artist. “And though I never had the opportunity to meet her in person, my relationship with Lata Didi defines my childhood and passion for singing.”

Zeb penned down a beautiful tribute for the late singer talking about her music. “As a professional singer today I continue to be overwhelmed not just by Lata ji’s emotive and ethereal expression but also her unmatched rigor. An impeccable professional, she had monk-like commitment to her craft.”

“Lata ji, I want to thank you for amplifying the emotional essence of my life, which without you will never be the same again.” She ended the note by thanking Lata Mangeshkar.