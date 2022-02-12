Will Amir Liaquat be Parizaad 2.0?

By this time, Amir Liaquat’s third marriage is not a news. It is everywhere and it literally spread like a fire in the woods.

His former wife Tooba Amir on Wednesday announced their separation and on Thursday, Liaquat broke the news that he has married for the third time. His wife is 18-year-old Syeda Dania Shah.

He described her as “saraiki, lovely, charming, simple and darling” who belongs to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” family of Lodhran.

But then happened what happens every time he does something. He became the top Twitter trends and his marriage was the only thing most people were talking about. It was followed by a barrage of hilarious memes.

For some, third time is the charm. For Amir Liaquat however, every time is a charm.

Single people getting on the train to ask Amir Liaquat for a wazeefa.

Memer had a field day.

The caption on Dania’s post left people with more questions than answers.

But Amir Liaquat is enjoying the limelight.

Even the Prime Minister Imran Khan called him to extend good wishes. But he also has a question for those “desperate for second marriage”