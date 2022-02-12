Kubra has hilarious reply to whether she’ll opt for arranged marriage

Film and TV star Kubra Khan thinks she might have to settle for an arranged marriage if her current relationship status is anything to go by. The Sinf-e-Aahan actress had a hilarious reply to a fan’s query on her personal Instagram in which the user asked her, “Would you ever go for an arranged marriage?” Kubra chose to reply to the fan with a fun jibe, writing, “Jo halaat hain lagta hai uspe hi jana hai behtar hai behan.” Her response was reshared by various online portals, with fans responding in an equally hilarious way, with one user writing, “Situation is of not getting married at all!” and others leaving numerus laughing emojis in the comment sections.













