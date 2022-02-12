Jehangir looks cute in a viral video, fans compare him with Taimur

It is obvious for the siblings to look quite alike as they share the same genes. As Kareena Kapoor Khan’s second son, Jehangir Ali Khan, is growing up, fans have started finding similarities between him and his elder brother, Taimur Ali Khan.

For the unversed, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan had tied the knot in 2012. Four years later, in 2016, Kareena had given birth to a grey-eyed boy, Taimur, whose cuteness had made him an instant favourite baby of the nation. In 2021, Saif and Kareena had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, whom they have named Jehangir Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan had welcomed Jehangir Ali Khan on February 21, 2021. After keeping him away from the limelight, it was on International Women’s Day 2021, when Kareena had posted the first-ever selfie with her second child, Jehangir. However, Jeh’s face was hidden as he was resting on his amma’s shoulder.

A few hours back, Jehangir Ali Khan was spotted outside his house with his nanny, who was holding him in her arms, and then, they sat inside a car as they had headed off to somewhere. Jehangir’s cuteness knew no bounds as innocence was dripping down his face while he looked at the paps. Soon netizens started comparing him with his elder brother, Taimur Ali Khan, as one user wrote, “He’s so cute and chubby… Same like Tim Tim,” another one commented, “Bade Bhai ka duplicate .. they are so similar.” One even compared Jeh to his mother, Bebo, and wrote, “Too cute, Omg he looks like his mother.” A few users also slammed his nanny for mishandling him and commented, “Is this how an infant is carried??? This nanny seems very harsh on little Jeh!”

In a conversation with the Hindustan Times, Saif Ali Khan had revealed how his firstborn, Taimur Ali Khan, has changed after the birth of his baby brother, Jehangir Ali Khan. Sharing how Tim is more responsible now and tries to make Jeh laugh, Saif had said: “There is definitely a change in Taimur… he was the younger one and now he isn’t anymore. He is interested in zombies and armies and he makes his brother laugh a lot and usually (with) loud things. I think we are going to have our hands full. I am quite frightened as to where the peace and quiet portion is going to go with two boys.”

In an episode of the Raising Parents with Mansi Zaveri podcast, Kareena Kapoor Khan had talked about how she balances her time between her two kids, Taimur and Jehangir. She had said:

“I think that the fact is that I am a very calm person, I am very composed. I divide my time well. Like I know Taimur needs me at this point in time. You know I am lucky that he now wakes up later than Jeh’s so I know I have to be with Jeh for that hour while he has his breakfast and then once Jeh’s breakfast is done I know Taimur’s time is you know coming in. So I just balance it out. The idea is to not have too much pressure on like doing things. The idea is to involve children to take part in your daily life. It’s not like we have to do this and we have to do that. We are not those kind of parents.”

Do you also think that Jehangir Ali Khan looks like his brother, Taimur Ali Khan?