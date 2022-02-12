Instagram Music for stories now available to Pakistani users

After a long wait, the Instagram Music feature, which allows users to add different tunes to their Instagram Stories, has come to Pakistan.

Earlier, users in Pakistan would get a message saying “Instagram Music is not available in your region.”

The reason for this feature’s unavailability in Pakistan was because the Meta-owned platform had not acquired the music license for this region before.

But now that the feature has been introduced in Pakistan, users will be able to add different soundtracks and tunes to their stories from all over the world.

The photo-and-video-sharing platform had introduced this feature in different countries of the world back in 2018.

“Now you can add a soundtrack to your story that fits any moment and helps you express how you’re feeling. Instagram Stories is now used by 400 million every day, and we’re excited to give our community new ways to feel closer to their friends and followers,” the platform had announced on its official blog.

HOW TO USE INSTAGRAM MUSIC IN YOUR STORIES? — according to the platform, when you tap to add a sticker to a photo or video in Stories, you’ll now see a music icon.

“Tap on it to open a library of thousands of songs – you can search for a specific song, browse by mood, genre or what’s popular and tap the play button to hear a preview. When you’ve selected your song, you can fast-forward and rewind through the track to choose the exact part that fits your story.

“You can also choose a song before capturing a video. When you open the camera, swipe to the new ‘Music’ option under the record button. Search for a song, select the exact part you want, and record a video as the song plays in the background.”