Aswad Asif co-produces ‘City of Gods’ featuring Kanye West and Alicia Keys

After the massive success of Donda, Pakistani music producer Aswad Asif, also known as AyoAA within the music world, is back in the business with another single, “City of Gods.” For the new single, rapper Fivio Foreign has teamed up with Kanye West and Alicia Keys. Earlier, Fivio and Alicia Keys teased the track on Instagram, sharing separate photos of the trio decked out in all-black ensembles – suggesting that, perhaps, a music video for the single is in the works. Aswad Asif, who co-produced the record, also shared pictures and videos of the new single on Instagram. This feat makes Aswad Asif, also known as Ozzy alongside AyOAA, the only music producer of South Asian and Pakistani origin to make it this far in the global music. Earlier, the US-based Pakistani producer’s music “Off the Grid” within the album of singer Kanye West, “Donda” had broken all the records worldwide.













