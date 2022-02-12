PDM to table no-trust motion against govt

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Friday evening announced that the opposition alliance has unanimously decided to move a no-confidence motion against the incumbent PTI government.

Addressing a press conference after holding a meeting of the PDM in Lahore, Fazl said the alliance will contact the PTI government’s allies in the Centre for the purpose. He was flanked by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz. Other members of the anti-government alliance joined the meeting via video link.

“All parties in the PDM have agreed on bringing a no-confidence motion against these illegitimate rulers and contacting the government’s allies in this regard,” Fazl said, adding that the PDM would approach the government’s allies and ask them to end their association with the government. “[We will ask them] to have mercy on this country and nation, considering their impoverished condition,” he added. “[We will tell them] that remaining an ally of such a government is not politically and economically beneficial for the country.”

The PDM chief went on to say that all Opposition parties that were present during the meeting have decided nemine contradicente that this “illegal government should be sent packing.” “We will first do our homework, so we cannot talk about a definite timeframe for this move,” he said, adding that the government’s allied parties should keep the plight of the masses in their mind and make a decision accordingly. “When it comes to politics, you have to have a big heart,” he said. “We are political people, so we will make calculated decisions.”

The PDM chief said the opposition alliance would be forming a body, whose members would be decided later, for approaching the government’s allies and convincing them to join the PDM in tabling the no-trust motion.

When asked when the PDM planned to table the no-confidence motion, he replied: “We will first complete our homework.”

He elaborated that they needed to approach the government’s allies as their votes were needed in order to move the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

When asked what the PDM would do if the government’s allies refused, he said: “We will sit together.”

To another question, he clarified that they would not approach any individuals on the matter and only political parties. “We will not approach individuals. We will [only] talk to parties.”

Answering a question, the PDM chief said that all the “homework” related to the no-confidence motion will be completed before the Opposition’s planned long march, which is set to begin on Pakistan Day (March 25).

When asked why the PDM announced the decision to bring about a no-confidence motion against the government without completing the “homework”, Fazl said that the Opposition should be allowed to make preparations first. “The PDM has announced the no-confidence motion at this stage because we have a firm intention of doing so. Without preparations, we cannot give a date, so let us do our work,” he said.

Answering a question about the planned long march, he said that it will take place as per the schedule, while the PDM’s steering committee will chalk out a plan for this purpose.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahbaz Sharif said that the citizens of Pakistan are protesting against inflation and the ensuing poverty. Who else would come forward to rid them of this tyrant government if not us?”

Shahbaz said only God knows how much time will it take for the movement to succeed before the government is ousted, but noted that “millions [of people] in the country are suffering”. Answering a question, he said that “Maulana’s relation with the PPP is even older than his relationship with me.”

The PDM’s announcement came hours after PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said that opposition parties were deliberating on tabling a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the nation would “soon hear good news” in this regard.

Reacting to PDM’s announcement of bringing about a no-confidence motion against the PTI government, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the move will serve as a “victory for democracy.” Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “It is a victory for democracy that most Opposition parties now agree to bring a no-confidence motion against the government. The PM has lost the confidence of the people, it is about time he lost the confidence of Parliament.”