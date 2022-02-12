Govt protected weaker segments during Covid-19 pandemic: PM

As the Omicron cases are declining in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the government ensured protection of economically weaker segment through its policy of smart lockdown instead of going for a complete shutdown during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides the worldwide appreciation of the government’s policies of tackling the Coronavirus, people also extended full support to the implementation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), he added.

The prime minister was presiding over a high-level meeting to review measures to check Coronavirus in the country.

The prime minister said when people from across the world were protesting against lockdown, masses in Pakistan not only followed the SOPs and fully supported the government’s smart lockdown measures, but also cooperated in getting them vaccinated. It was due to the government’s relief and measures that industrial and other economic activities had a minimum impact of COVID-19, he pointed out.

The prime minister appreciated the sacrifices and services of the frontline health workers, adding, Pakistani nation will never forget the sacrifices of doctors and frontline health workers.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the wave of Omicron in the country as well as its spread in the region and world.

It was told that after the wave of Omicron touching peak worldwide in January, it has started decline, but the number of cases in Europe and America were still high. India was at top in terms of deaths due to Coronavirus in the region, where around 1000 people were dying on daily basis.

The meeting was told that due to the government’s measures to ensure strict implementation of COVID SOPs, the cases of Omicron in Pakistan were declining.

Besides, it was further told that with 6.8% decline in Covid positive cases after February 10, the admission of Omicron patients in the hospitals’ Intensive Care Units (ICUs) had also registered 71% decrease as compared to the 4th wave.

No increase in hospital admissions and the need for ICUs was also a positive trend, it was told.

The meeting was told that due to the new wave of Coronavirus, 42 people were dying in Pakistan per day on average basis.

PM for real time money transfer facility to expatriates:

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed the State Bank of Pakistan to provide an online facility of real time money transfer through the Roshan Digital Account for the overseas Pakistanis.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting on Roshan Digital Account (RDA), said the overseas Pakistanis were a precious asset to Pakistan and the government was taking historic measures for their facilitation.

He said the steps like the voting rights, automation of the power of attorney, and online issuance of the succession certificate would have a long lasting impact for the welfare of the expatriates.

During the meeting, the prime minister was apprised of the money transfer facility for the overseas Pakistanis through the RDA. It was told that so far remittances worth $3 billion had been received through the RDA.

The prime minister instructed the authorities concerned to launch a marketing campaign to convince the expatriates for maximum use of the facility.

Finance Minister Shaukat FayazTarin, Adviser on Overseas Pakistanis Affairs Ayub Afridi, State Bank Governor Raza Baqir and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.