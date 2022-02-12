US to release half of $7bn frozen Afghan assets

President Joe Biden froze $7 billion in assets belonging to the previous Afghan government on Friday with the aim of splitting the funds between the victims of the 9/11 attacks and desperately needed aid for post-war Afghanistan.

Biden formally seized the assets in an executive order. The money had been stuck in the New York Federal Reserve since the fall of the US-backed government in Kabul and takeover by the Taliban.

A senior US official said Biden will seek authority to funnel $3.5 billion of that into a humanitarian aid trust fund for Afghans, with the rest becoming potentially available to victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

A US judge last month gave President Joe Biden’s administration until Friday to come up with a plan on what to do with the frozen funds, amid urgent calls from US lawmakers and the United Nations for them to be used to address the dire economic crisis in Afghanistan.

The US government will work to ensure access to $3.5 billion of those assets for “the benefit of the Afghan people and for Afghanistan’s future,” said one of the sources, without providing details about how these funds would be distributed, says a news report.

The multi-step plan calls for the other half of the funds to remain in the United States, subject to ongoing litigation by US victims of terrorism, including relatives of those who died in the September 11, 2001, hijacking attacks, the sources said.

Washington froze the Afghan funds held in the United States after the Taliban’s military takeover in August but has faced mounting pressure to find a way to release the funds without recognizing the Taliban, who say the money is theirs.