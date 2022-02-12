No power in world can suppress voice of Kashmiris: governor

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar has said that Indian forces who are committing genocide of innocent Kashmiris have become terrorist forces. No power in the world can suppress the voice of Kashmiris even with the use of gun and bullet power. Tomorrow Kashmir will definitely become part of Pakistan. The role of other international organizations including the United Nations, which has become a silent spectator on Indian terrorism inside Kashmir, is also similar to murder of justice. Measures like ban on hijab in India are an attack on religious freedom, the world should take notice.

He was speaking on Friday during a meeting with Mirza Sohail Jarral, Raja Mubashir Hussain, Barrister Asad Murtaza and others from PTI Kashmir chapter and was quoting a tweet on day of martyrdom of Kashmiri leader Maqbool Butt.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has become the real ambassador of Kashmir and is fighting its case all over the world and actual facts are being presented before the world on Kashmir Issue. The sacrifices of the martyrs of Kashmir, including Maqbool Butt, will not go in vain.

The day is not far away when Indian atrocities on Kashmiris will end forever and Kashmiris will be liberated. There is no doubt that despite all the atrocities and genocide in India, Independence of Kashmir movement is getting stronger than ever. 220 million Pakistanis also stand firm like a rock with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and no sacrifice will be spared for their independence.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, while paying tribute to overseas Pakistanis around the world who raised their voice against atrocities on Kashmir, said that Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and we cannot distance ourselves from Kashmiris even for a moment. Pakistan without Kashmir and Kashmir without Pakistan is incomplete. Overseas Pakistanis are our capital.

The steps taken by the present government to solve the problems of Overseas Pakistanis and to provide them maximum facilities are unprecedented. Pakistan belongs to all of us for which we have to make it strong and prosperous and our role in the development and stability of our country.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar strongly condemned Indian measures like ban on hijab in India and said that there is no such thing as religious freedom in India and India today has become the most dangerous country for minorities where life is being made difficult for Muslims as well as other minorities.

Unfortunately, the Indian rulers are also giving full support to the Hindu extremist RSS. International human rights organizations have a responsibility to take notice of the attacks on religious freedom.