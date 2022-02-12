Murad, UNDP to work together to reduce poverty in Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) delegation led by its Resident Representative Knut Ostby discussed implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to address the issues of poverty, hunger, provision of best health facilities and quality education and top of its provision of clean water and sanitation facilities in the province.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Minister for Social Welfare Sajid Jokhio, Advisor law Murtaza Wahab, MPAs Pir Mujeeb, Qasim Soomro, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, Chief Economist P&D Asghar Memon and others, said a statement.

The UDP delegation members include Ammara Durani, Umer Khaliq, Sajjid Ghani, Moin Zaidi, Zafar Qureshi and Shujaa hakim.

The Chief Minister said that the SDGS -2030 would be implemented in true letter and spirit for which a separate unit has been established in the P & D department.

With the support of UNDP, the Sindh government is committed to achieve 17 different goals in the province by 2030.

They include poverty reduction, zero hunger, good health and wellbeing, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy; decent work and economic growth; industry, innovation, and infrastructure; reduced inequality; sustainable cities and clean energy, responsible consumption, and production; climate action; life below water, life on land; peace, Justice and strong institution; and partnership for the goals.

The Chief Minister and UNDP representatives discussed each and every goal and committed to achieve them in true letter and spirit.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that provincial Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs has been engaged which has held consultative Sessions on focused legislation, policy & planning, and budgeting & oversight for SDGs.

The CM Sindh said that in order to strengthen the capacity of the government’s department for operationalization of SDGs Framework the P&D department has organized consultative workshops.

The Chief Minister and the UNDP delegation agreed to keep reviewing the implementation process and pace of every SDG.