PM invites Prince Charles, wife Camilla to visit Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday extended an invitation to Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife, Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Shand, to visit Pakistan in celebration of 75 years of diplomatic relations between Islamabad and London.

According to a private TV channel, PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari met Prince Charles in London and conveyed the invitation.

“Pakistan and the UK are close friends and long-standing partners,” Bukhari said. “Pakistan and UK want to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in a grand manner. Prime Minister Imran Khan is looking forward to the visit of Prince Charles and his wife Camilla to Pakistan. We hope that you will visit Pakistan soon this year. Their visit to Pakistan will be effective for global efforts to tackle climate change.” The Prince of Wales thanked PM Imran and Bukhari for the invitation and also thanked the federal government for the safe evacuation of British citizens and diplomatic staff from Afghanistan during the Taliban takeover of the country.

He said Pakistan had a historic relationship with the UK and lauded Islamabad’s positive role in role in promoting peace and stability in the region. Prince Charles further commended PM Imran for his efforts to tackle climate change and said he appreciated Pakistan’s positive role in global affairs under his leadership. In 2019, another British royal couple – Prince William and Kate Middleton- visited Pakistan on a five-day tour.