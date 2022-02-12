IGP orders crackdown on kite-flyers

Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has issued orders to crack down on kite-flyers across the province. IG Punjab directed that special operations be carried out in Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad on the complaints of kite flying to bring the law breakers under control and take steps under effective strategy to arrest the kite flyers at night.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that special teams should be formed for operations against kite flying across the province and announcements should be made in mosques. He said that immediate action should be taken against those involved in dangerous sport like kite flying in the name of entertainment and detailed reports of police operations should be sent to Central Police Office regularly. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that operations against those who sell and buy kites and metallic ropes online should be intensified while Special Branch teams were also engaged in operations against kite-flyers in all the districts of the province.

Punjab Police spokesperson said that during the last 24 hours, 53 cases were registered against kite-flyers involved in breaking the law in Rawalpindi and 59 persons were arrested. 7699 kites and 71 kites roll were also recovered from the possession of the accused. He further said that 224 cases have been registered against metallic strings and kite-flyers in Lahore since January this year while 227 persons have been arrested and hundreds of kites and metallic strings have also been recovered. Spokesperson further said that, parents are requested to keep their children away from dangerous sports and report to 15 against outlaws.