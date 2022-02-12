HEC rejects false assertions of Dr Binouri about research centers audit

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Friday rejected the false assertions of Dr Tariq Binouri about his removal from Chairman Office due to audit of Research Centres in Karachi. Dr Tariq Bonouri had claimed that he was removed from office since he tried to have audit of the accounts of some Research Centers.

It was also pointed out that Dr Bonouri also claimed that the Centres were supervised by Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman, which was totally incorrect.

The HEC in a clarification statement, said that Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman had held no administrative position in any research center or university for the last 20 years.

It was also pointed out that no centers had been operating under his administrative or financial control since the year 2002.

It said the HEC had requested for academic and financial audit of International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences. The requests were strongly welcomed by the Center in writing.

It said the only requirement of the Center was in connection with the academic audit that it should be carried out by experts in the relevant fields of chemistry and biology, which was reasonable.

The HEC statement said that an academic audit of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences was conducted by 11 international experts in 2018. It was commissioned by the Ministry of Science and Technology and in their report all the 11 foreign experts were unanimous about the high quality of research work being conducted in the Center, and had recommended for additional financial support to it.

The Ministry of Education objected to the funding formula proposed by HEC for all university research centers and pointed out that it was not suitable, without precedence and that it would badly damage research process, it added.

It said the issue therefore was never about the auditing of accounts or transparency, as has been wrongly portrayed by Chairman HEC in statements to the press.

The HEC had proposed to take away the autonomy and merge the budget of the International Center of Chemical and Biological Sciences with that of the University of Karachi, it added.

It said this was not possible as the government has a formal agreement with UNESCO that its financial autonomy will be maintained. This was also pointed out by the Ministry of Education to HEC in writing, it added.

This Center is the UNESCO Center of Excellence, the TWAS Center of Excellence, OIC Center of Excellence and the WHO Collaborating Center. Its faculty members have won more civil awards and international prizes than any other academic Center in Pakistan, including 1 Nishan-i-Imtiaz, 4 Hilal-i-Imtiaz, 13 Sitara-i-Imtiaz and 8 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz and many honorary doctorate degrees from foreign universities including the University of Cambridge UK.

The work of the Center has been lauded by many Nobel Laureates https://iccs.edu/page-remarks-of-eminent-scientist. The accounts of ICCBS are regularly audited by the government and are well maintained. The Center is headed by Prof. Iqbal Choudhary, a leading scientist of Pakistan, since 2003.