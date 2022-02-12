PPP in touch with other parties for long march success: minister

Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that for the success of long march against incompetence and flawed policies of the PTI government, we are in touch with opposition parties. The announcement, made by PTI, of the march from Ghotki is ridiculous. Maybe these people haven’t even seen Ghotki. He said this while talking to media at his residence. Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo added, ‘ PTI leaders live in a fool’s paradise. The people of PTI have done nothing but lie in their government. These people still consider themselves as popular leaders’ .

He said that the fate of PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local body elections is in front of everyone. The PTI made big claims for reforms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have rejected the PTI. Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that the whole of Pakistan would reject PTI in the next general elections. The long march led by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be successful. By participating in large numbers, the people would express their displeasure against the PTI government.

He said that preparations for the long march starting on February 27 were in full swing. PTI government had proved to be a failed government. PTI government had failed miserably in providing relief to the people.