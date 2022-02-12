Resolution to be moved in NA for open court hearing in Shehbaz’s case: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said that a resolution would be moved in the National Assembly (NA) for open court hearing in the case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif of his alleged involvement in laundering an amount of Rs16 billion. He, in a tweet, said Opposition Leader in the NA Shehbaz Sharif had no right to address the house until he explained his links with Masroor Anwar and Maqsood, a peon. The minister said Shehbaz Sharif would have to give answer of the corruption worth billions of rupee.













