Constructive environment in offices for women stressed

Balochistan Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women Sabira Islam Friday said that creating a safe and constructive environment for women in offices and other institutions like universities was the first responsibility of the head of each institution.

“Our goal is to provide equal opportunities for men and women so that these two pillars of society can have the opportunity to showcase their talent,” she said addressing a workshop on incidents of harassment against women and their redressal at the University of Gwadar .

Chairman of Education Department Mukhtar Bashir and Ibrahim Kakar attended the workshop.

Ibrahim Kakar gave a detailed briefing to the participants on the Anti-Harassment Act. He also informed regarding the ombudsman of the procedure for filing a complaint against harassment.

Dean, Department of Education Mukhtar Bashir delivered a special message and words of thanks from the Vice Chancellor of the University Dr. Razzaq Sabir for contribution for conducting the workshop.

Sabira Islam thanked the participants and said that the purpose of such workshops was to spread awareness campaign among the people and students to provide information about the act.