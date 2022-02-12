Equal opportunities for women must be guaranteed: Ibrahim Hasan

On the occasion of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, President, University of Management and Technology (UMT)has stated that for decades a significant gender gap has existed at all levels of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and many other disciplines. He recalled that in order to ensure equal access to participation of women and girls in science, the United Nations had designated 11 February as the International Day of Women and Girls in Science in 2015.

President Murad emphasized that women and girls should be given equal access and opportunities in the field of science for them to make direct contribution to the economic development of our country. He highlighted that for the past several years women have made good strides in many fields but are still underrepresented in science and related areas. We should work together towards constructing a nation where gender discrimination is eliminated, he said.

Murad further expressed that UMT is providing equal opportunities to every girl and women in the field of science through its Women Institute of Leadership and Learning (WILL) scholarship programs. He said that, currently, less than 30% of the researchers globally are women. Worldwide, a lesser number of girls opt for science and technology and even fewer are given jobs in these fields. Women and girls must be treated equally on all grounds. Together we can make our country stronger and distinguished in the community of nations.