Usman Dar visits UBL

Usman Dar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Mr. Haleem Adil Sheikh, Member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh and Mr. Shazad G Dada, President & CEO, UBL seen at the UBL Head Office in Karachi, at an event to mark UBL’s crossing PKR 1 billion in disbursements for the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan, National Youth Development Programme. During his visit, Mr. Dar met with the senior management of UBL to discuss the Kamyab Jawan scheme and other government initiatives. A cake-cutting ceremony was held to mark the achievement.













