NATO warns of ‘real risk’ of war amid Russia tensions

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Friday of the “real risk for a new armed conflict in Europe” as both the alliance and Russia increase their military presence around Ukraine.

Moscow has around 100,000 troops stationed close to Ukraine’s frontier and Western leaders were preparing for telephone consultations amid fears of an invasion. A total of 1,000 additional US troops meant to bolster NATO’s eastern flank are arriving in Romania this week, while more allied troops and equipment are also being sent to other eastern European countries.

“There is a real risk for a new armed conflict in Europe. The number of Russian troops are going up, and the warning time is going down,” Stoltenberg told reporters after visiting the Mihail Kogalniceanu base near the Black Sea with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.