Measles cases, deaths surging in Afghanistan: WHO

A raging measles outbreak in Afghanistan infected tens of thousands and killed more than 150 people in the past year, the World Health Organization said Friday, warning of more deaths.

The UN health agency said the outbreak was particularly concerning since Afghanistan is facing massive food insecurity and malnutrition, leaving children far more vulnerable to the highly contagious disease.

“Measles cases have been increasing in all provinces since the end of July 2021,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told reporters in Geneva. He said cases had surged recently, ballooning by 18 percent in the week of January 24 and by 40 percent in the last week of the month.