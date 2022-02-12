A flawed evaluation?

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to award certificates to top ten performing ministries is a step in the right direction but the key question is what kind of benchmarks were used to evaluate performance by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO)? While 1,090 targets were set with 424 achieved, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry claimed that revenue generation and conceived projects by each ministry were the primary drivers. Indeed, a document was published by the government highlighting the claimed achievements but the process itself seems flawed at best.

Notable exclusions from the top ten list included the foreign ministry, finance ministry and economic affairs division (EAD), yet ironically the human rights ministry, national security division (NSD) and interior ministry were included. Unsurprisingly, Kashmir affairs was amongst the lowest performing divisions given a lack of clear outcomes. However, some of these ministries and divisions are intertwined in their workings yet there seems to be a huge gap.

It seems as if the exercise was meant for public and media consumption which would have no long-term impact. While inter-ministerial competition is considered healthy for such kinds of reviews, the evaluation process needs to be broadened to include summarised public documentation showing performance indicators and their results for each ministry and senior officials associated with them.

Notably, some federal ministers were reportedly displeased with the review process and expressed their annoyance privately to the concerned forums. This itself is a sign that a lot more needs to be done for the next performance review but at the same time, merit should be accounted for rather than listing achievements of insignificant nature. Impactful policymaking and decisions need to be prioritised as key performance indicators for the best possible outcomes.

PM Khan did admit that the system is ‘flawed’ and that promises couldn’t be fulfilled. Is it a sign of defeat or someone willing to move mountains for desired ‘changes’? Only time would tell; with not much of it left for the incumbent government. *