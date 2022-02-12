How not to serve people

It’s easy to tell that the opposition can smell blood. That explains the flurry of meetings between different opposition parties and between some opposition parties and the government’s coalition partners. And the one between coalition partners themselves – MQM from Karachi and PML-Q that holds the Punjab government for PTI – added to the overall mystery because they decided to take any necessary steps together; for no apparent reason whatsoever. All this has, quite naturally, upset the PTI government. So much so that even when the prime minister made sure that the spotlight was on him and the ruling party as he gave away performance certificates to best performing ministers, he still couldn’t keep from hurling accusations at opposition leaders all the time.

In the midst of all this the common people of the country ought to be forgiven for wondering where they figure in the bigger scheme of things. Wasn’t representative government supposed to be of the people, for the people, and all that? But when the opposition is bending over backwards to send the government packing, which in turn is fighting tooth and nail to stay in office, and both are also trying to spew more venom on the other, how can any of them even pretend to look out for the interests of the people?

Right now the government seems more concerned about proving that the opposition is corrupt to the core, and sending it to jail, than doing much about improving the economy; which, by the way, it insists is doing just fine. And the opposition is giving the impression that things are bad only because an allegedly incompetent government is running the show, and all that is needed to restore order is to remove it from power. It, too, has given no roadmap at all about improving growth, reducing inflation, increasing employment, etc.

It’s as if both government and opposition are giving a master class in how not to serve the people. *