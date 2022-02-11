Rise to the challenge with the all-new Redmi Note 11 Series

Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note 11 series for Pakistani markets, pushing forward the legacy of the Redmi Note series with two all-new devices: Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11.

Rising to the challenge to bring even stronger specs and features, Redmi Note 11 series again brings powerful upgrades to its camera system, charging speed, display, and SoC—making flagship-level smartphone performance more accessible than before. Also announced today, the brand-new Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series.

FLAGSHIP-LEVEL CAMERA SETUP TO DELIVER OUTSTANDING PHOTOGRAPHY – raising up the flagship camera experience, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11 once again feature 108 & 50MP primary sensors respectively, allowing you to capture and share moments of your life in high resolution and true-to-life details. Utilising the Samsung HM2 sensor with a large 1/1.52-inch sensor size, the main camera leverages nine-in-one pixel binning technology as well as dual native ISO to deliver incredible images with higher dynamic range and colour performance, with excellent results even in dim light. The 8MP ultra-wide angle camera extends your perspective with a 118-degree viewing angle, and the 2MP macro camera captures fine details from up close. Additionally, the depth camera on Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 allows you to create a natural bokeh effect for your portrait shots. The front of Redmi Note 11 Pro features a 16MP front camera that can capture clear, natural-looking selfies.

FHD+ AMOLED DOTDISPLAY WITH UP TO 120HZ REFRESH RATE & TRENDY FLAT-EDGE BODY – boasting a high refresh rate up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate up to 360Hz, Redmi Note 11 series enhances your screen experience with smoother animations and lag-free transitions, while also registering more precise finger touches. With a screen size of 6.67-inch and 6.43-inch, the series is equipped with a FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay featuring DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, provides more vibrant colours and details, while also reaching as much as 1200 nits to ensure the screen’s clarity even in bright daylight.

The beautiful display is packed into a trendy flat-edge body design. Plus, with dual super linear speakers located at the top and bottom of the phone, Redmi Note 11 series offers a complete entertainment experience with immersive stereo sound for gaming or watching videos.

SPEEDY & POWERFUL PERFORMANCE AT ALL FONTS – Redmi Note 11 Pro rises to the challenge with an advanced octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor and up to 8GB of RAM. Redmi Note 11 is equipped with a Snapdragon 680 processor built using flagship-level 6nm process to deliver superior performance while conserving power. Additionally, all Redmi Note 11 series devices equip you with a 5,000mAh large-capacity battery. Alongside this exceptional battery capacity is Xiaomi flagship-level 67W fast charging in Redmi Note 11 Pro, which take as little as 15 minutes to fill 50 percent of battery. Redmi Note 11 features 33W Pro fast charging, allowing you to charge to100% in around an hour.

BRAND-AMBASSADOR & TEAM 11 – Xiaomi onboarded the nation’s heartthrob actor Ahad Raza Mir to become the face for the brand. Responsible for raising engagement and creating awareness for the brand, while also heading Team 11 which is a pool of handpicked top notch influencers in the country. Picked across categories, names like Dananeer, Saheefa Jabbar, Shamoon Ismail etc come up for they along with others are an active part of this year’s awareness campaign.

MARKET AVAILABILITY – Redmi Note 11 comes in two variants – 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB and are available at top distributor partners such as Phonezo, Airlink, Smartlink etc. For those looking to purchase these online, we’ve news for you too as these are also available on MiStore and Daraz.

REDMI NOTE 11

4GB+128GB: Rs 34,999

6GB+128GB: Rs 37,999

BREATHE CLEAN, BREATHE HEALTHY: XIAOMI SMART AIR PURIFIER 4 SERIES – celebrating over 16 million shipments worldwide, Xiaomi upgraded its widely-acclaimed Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier Series with new variants – Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Pro, 4 and 4 Lite. The brand-new series promises Xiaomi Fans a healthier, cleaner and reduced-allergen indoor air environment year-round, with options for different home spaces and family needs.

The top variant, Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Pro, features a three-in-one filtration system that combines electrostatic charge and mechanical filtration technologies to trap 99.97 percent of air pollutants as small as 0.3 microns. So whether its pet dander, cotton fibre or other pollutants, Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Pro will have you covered.

To ensure maximised filtration efficiency, the Pro model newly integrates both PM2.5 and PM10 sensors to precisely detect inhalable particles of different sizes. An ioniser has been added to help capture floating pollutants.

On top of powerful filtering performance, Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Pro also offers a largely enhanced user experience. its sleek design and low-noise running mode at night make sure it blends perfectly into users’ modern homes and life. A crystal-clear OLED touch display allows for quick viewing of AQI, temperature and humidity statistics at a glance, and quick adjustments in just a few taps. Users can also remotely control the device using Xiaomi Home App, effortlessly scheduling purification routines and behaviour, setting up automation with other IoT devices, viewing filter usage status, and more. Voice commands are also supported with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

