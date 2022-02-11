Setting of modern industries strengthen provincial economy: Governor

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Friday stressed the need of transformation from traditional agricultural to modern industrial society. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of industry and commerce leaders led by President of Steel Mills Association Dr Dad Muhammad Achakzai here at Governor House Quetta.

On the occasion, the governor said the establishment of latest industries and factories would not only strengthen the economic system but would also provide vast employment opportunities to thousands of people.

He said that we should give full encouragement to our industrialists to set up modern industries in their respective areas for boosting economy of the province.

Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha said there were vast investment opportunities in Balochistan so it was important that local investors take full advantage of these available opportunities.

The delegation apprised the governor of the problems and difficulties being faced by them over which the governor assured his cooperation in this regard.