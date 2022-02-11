Iyer, Pant help India to 265 in third West Indies ODI

Ahmedabad: Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant hit half-centuries to guide India to 265 all out against the West Indies as the hosts aimed for a clean sweep in the three-match ODI series on Friday. Iyer (80) and Pant (56) steadied the ship to put on 110 runs for the fourth wicket after India slipped to 43-3 with skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for naught back in the pavilion in Ahmedabad. Deepak Chahar, who hit 38, and Washington Sundar, who made 33, got useful cameos before India were bowled out in 50 overs in the final one-day international. For the West Indies, pace bowler Jason Holder stood out with figures of 4-34.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph struck twice in the same over to take the wickets of Rohit (13) and Kohli — for the second time in the series — to rattle the hosts in the fourth over after they elected to bat. Rohit edged an incoming delivery on to his stumps for 13 while Kohli, who scored eight and 18 in the first two matches, got caught behind in his attempt to flick the ball down the leg side. Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who returned to the team after recovering from Covid-19 along with Iyer, departed for 10 after a 26-ball stay. But the right-left batting pair of Iyer and Pant got going to rebuild the innings and take the attack to the West Indies bowlers.

Pant, a wicketkeeper-batsman, reached his fifty in 47 balls but soon lost his wicket to leg-spinner Hayden Walsh. Spinners ruled in the middle overs with left-arm orthodox Fabian Allen taking down Suryakumar Yadav for six and Iyer out to Walsh. Chahar played an attacking knock and put on 53 runs for the seventh wicket with Sundar before being caught behind off Holder who wrapped up the tail.