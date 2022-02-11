Three-day Winter Snow Sports Festival starts in Kalam

KALAM: A three-day Winter Snow Festival in the heart of the thickly covered snow peaks of Kalam started here on Friday areas in which large numbers of visitors and tourists were participating in the multiple games. The event was organized under the aegis of district administration Kalam and Regional Sports Office, Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which musical shows and stalls highlighting culture and handicraft of Malakand Division.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Riaz Khan, Assistant Commissioner Kalam Hidayat Ullah, Regional Sports Officer Malakand Kashif Farhan, District Youth Officer Farhat Ali Khan and large number of spectators attended the festival. The games competitions being held in the festival included kabaddi, Tchoukball, snow Tug of War, traditional Angor Goshi, Traditional Rugby, Skiing, Throw Ball, Karate, Jujitsu besides setting up traditional stalls, sports, kids play area, ice village, and presentation of Khattak Dance, Rubab performance, Kakashi Demonstrations, Drama skits. Traditional singers would also amuse the visitors with their melodious voice to give due traditional and cultural colors to the Kalam Snow Sports Festival. Kalam Snow-Sports Festival was a brain child of the Deputy Commissioner Swat, Junaid Khan while Additional Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Khan was looking after the arrangements of the festival. Talking to media persons Deputy Commissioner Office Swat Junaid Khan said the Festival would continue entertain the visitors and tourists as directed by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Riaz Ali Khan, Assistant Commissioner Bahrain Hidayatullah, Regional Sports Officer Swat Kashif Farhan and other officers of the department and area elders were also present at the inaugural ceremony of the festival. A special literary session has also been arranged in the festival in which poets will present their verses. Special arrangements had been made for families and children.