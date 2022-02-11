Afghan Taliban say explosion near mosque kills 1, wounds 7

An explosion on the doorsteps of a mosque in northern Afghanistan killed one worshipper and wounded seven others on Friday, a Taliban official said. According to Russian news agency TASS, the blast occurred in the city of Qala-e-Naw, the capital of Badghis province, which borders the Central Asian country of Turkmenistan.

Baz Mohammad Sarwari of Badghis province said the cause of the explosion is unknown but investigations are ongoing.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion. A local outfit affiliated with the militant Islamic State group has in the past repeatedly claimed responsibility for similar attacks.