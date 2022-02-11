17th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally 2022 started

BAHAWALPUR: The 17th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally 2022 has been started at eight centuries-old historical Derawar Fort in the Cholistan Desert on Friday, 11th February to cover a distance of 231 kilometers of stock category.

A ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the 17th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally 2022 was held at Derawar Fort in Cholistan desert which was attended by Chairman, Tourism Development Corporation, Punjab (TDCP), Dr. Sohail Jaffar Cheema, General Manager TDCP, Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, Qualifying Round Winner Mir Nadir Magsi, Qualifying Round Winner, Zain Muhammad, Transport Officer, Zeeshan Amjad, GM Shahid Waraich, Manager TDCP, Noman, officials, racers, drivers and a large number of tourists.

The first vehicle ran away on track of 17th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally 2022 by Mir Nadir Magsi to cover a distance of 231 kilometers of stock category.

The second vehicle drove away on track of 17th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally 2022 by Zain Muhammad to cover a distance of 231 kilometers of the stock category.

Defense Champion, Sahibzada Sultan also ran away his vehicle on track of 17th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally 2022 to cover a distance of 231 kilometers of stock category.

Over 130 vehicles including jeeps and motorbikes have been participating in the 17th Cholistan Jeep Rally 2022. Manager, Motor Sports Event, Tourism Development Corporation, Fayyaz Ahmed told journalists that eight women racers had also been participating in the 17th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally.

He revealed that the total number of male racers participating in the 17th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally was 135.

He said that the racers would cover a distance of 231 kilometers in the stock category and 500 kilometers in the prepared category.

Several sports events including wrestling, paragliding, taekwondo, and others have also been arranged in connection with the jeep rally.

Commissioner, Bahawalpur Division, Capt. (retd) Zafar Iqbal has said that the arrival of people and tourists in the last Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally in 2021 was 0.4 million. He added that all three districts of the Bahawalpur division were declared the venue of the events pertaining to the jeep rally.