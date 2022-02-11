Swindon Town to send coach to Karachi

KARACHI: Swindon Town Football Club Vice Chairman Zavier Austin has said that Swindon Town will be sending a coach to Karachi in the next six weeks to examine their setup.

He was speaking at a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between Karachi Football Club and Swindon Town Football Club England held at Commissioner Karachi office in the presence of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, said a news release on Friday.

He said Swindon Town’s partnership made with the Karachi Football club for providing opportunities to young football talent of Karachi will go for long. He hoped that the partnership will introduce new talents from Karachi to the world.

He said: “We are committed to finding the best young talent throughout Asia and around the globe”.

Zavier Austin added that he was very excited to announce the next steps in their partnership with Karachi Football Club.

Swindon Town Football Club Vice Chairman thanked Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon and appreciated the phenomenal three-day visit and for the hospitality he received.

He said his trip was very successful as it marked a new era of partnership with Karachi Football Club.

Zavier expressed the hope that he would be able to play a facilitative role in strengthening the relationship between the two clubs. Finding new talent from Karachi and opening opportunities for them is a major goal of his.

He said Swindon Town Football Club was the first English Club that was initiated at the invitation of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon.

He said he would run a camp and a trial for not only players but also coaches to identify the best young talent and the most incredible football minds in Karachi.

He said: “we will be inviting two coaches from Karachi over to Swindon for a four-week period where they will study both our Academy and our first-team closely, watching how our guys work and prepare before taking those ideas back to Karachi where they can then help to nurture and develop the next generation of footballing talent”.

He said that he was exceedingly keen to embark on this journey with Karachi Football Club, and was very excited about the opportunities they had given to help grow the game of football in Pakistan.

He hoped that this partnership would help engage with the large Pakistani community in Swindon and get them involved with their local club.