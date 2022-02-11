PCRWR, CDA join hands for recharging groundwater levels: Senate told

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Friday said Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) had collectively started a project for recharging groundwater levels.

Responding to various questions during questions hour in Senate, the minister said after 18th amendment, the responsibility of provision of safe drinking water as well as improving the quality of water lied with the provinces.

He said Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) was undertaking water quality monitoring across the country since 2001. The National Water Quality Monitoring (2020) was undertaken in 29 main cities of the country revealed that 61 per cent of the water sources were unsafe for drinking mainly due to microbial contamination.

He said the findings and recommendations of country-wide monitoring was undertaken by PCRWR were regularly shared with all stakeholders including provincial governments to undertake remedial actions.

The minister told the house that Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments had started important projects for provision of clean drinking water.