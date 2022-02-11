Senate refers four bills to committee

ISLAMABAD: The Senate of Pakistan on Friday witnessed the introduction of four bills which were referred to the relevant committees for further deliberations.

The bills include, the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Government Savings Bank (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Post Office National Savings Certificates (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The National Information Technology Board Bill, 2022.

The house also witnessed the presentation of three reports of the Ministry of interior committee.