Qamar Saleem announces collaboration with Melis Erdogan

Fans are really excited as singer Qamar Saleem has announced collaboration with Turkish singer Melis Erdogan for his upcoming song, Dooriyan, to be released internationally on Friday, February 11, 2022. This would be the first of its kind Pakistani-Turkish music collaboration! Qamar Saleem took to his Instagram page to share a picture of himself and Melis Erdogan. He captioned the picture, ” “Dooriyan” is my next song!! It’s the first of its kind music collaboration with an accomplished Turkish artist Melis Erdogan. Can’t wait for this @meliserdoganmusic” Blazing through 2021 with FOUR consecutive international hits, Qamar Saleem has emerged as a global artist appreciated by millions of listeners. His songs; Khelein, Sona, Ankaha and Janaan crossed 10 million views on YouTube alone. Melis is a prominent artist and stage performer in Turkey, having many concerts, contests, and music events to her credit.













