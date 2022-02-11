Bears return to PSX as political scene heats up

Bearish trend returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, a day after stocks rose on Wednesday, with experts blaming the cautious response of investors on the political developments in the country.

There have been increasing talks of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the opposition parties also plan to march on Islamabad. On Thursday, the KSE-100 Index declined by 399.72 points to 45,904.04 points.

Trading started on a positive note after the news that Pakistan has been declared eligible for entering into the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Frontier Markets. The index reached a high of 46,468 points in the early hours due to the expectations of foreign investment coming to Pakistan, but it soon became evident that foreign investors were not showing any interest.

Investors later started selling shares, leading to a negative trend that continued till the end of trading. A total of 367 stocks were traded, out of which 123 stocks gained and the shares of 222 companies declined while the shares of 22 companies remained stable. The KSE 30 Index also declined by 1.16 per cent and the KSE All Shares Index fell by 0.67 per cent. Rafhan Maize and Premium Textile shares registered the highest increase while Nestle Pakistan and Bata recorded the highest decline.

The trading volume on Thursday was 17.61pc higher than on Wednesday. Stock analysts say that due to the economic situation in the country and the announcement of protests from the political parties, investors are adopting a cautious approach, which has led to a mixed trend in the stock market.