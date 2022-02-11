SCCI arranges seminar on ‘Importance of trade fairs in business’

A seminar on ‘Importance of trade fairs in business’ was arranged by the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Departmental Committee on SME/Training, on Thursday. Committee Chairman Fizan Akbar gave a presentation on the importance of digital marketing, personal interaction and campaign tools for a successful business. He said that the local and international trade fairs and participation in exhibitions provided an excellent opportunity to assess opinions from clients and determine market potential, conduct research and evaluate the competition, develop commercial structures by identifying new agents and distributors, and initiate joint ventures and projects partnerships. Nadia Qaiser, Gulzaib Waqas Awan and Shabina Gillani, chairpersons of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot, also attended the session.













