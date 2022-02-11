Gold price remains unchanged at Rs125,550 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola remained constant at Rs125,550 in the local market on Thursday. The price of ten-gram 24 karat gold and ten-gram 22 karat also witnessed no change in prices and was sold at Rs107,639 and Rs98,669 respectively, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 and was traded at $1834 against its sale at $1827, the association reported.













