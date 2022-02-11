Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, February 11, 2022


Gold price remains unchanged at Rs125,550 per tola

Agencies

The price of 24 karat per tola remained constant at Rs125,550 in the local market on Thursday. The price of ten-gram 24 karat gold and ten-gram 22 karat also witnessed no change in prices and was sold at Rs107,639 and Rs98,669 respectively, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 and was traded at $1834 against its sale at $1827, the association reported.

