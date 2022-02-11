Multan Sultans crush Peshawar Zalmi by 42 runs in Lahore leg opener

LAHORE: Multan Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, defeated Peshawar Zalmi, led by Wahab Riaz, by 42 runs to register their sixth consecutive win in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) VII Lahore leg opening match at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Thursday evening. Chasing a formidable victory target of 183, Peshawar could muster only 140 all out in 19.3 overs. The Peshawar batsmen never looked comfortable as both openers Kamran Akmal and Haider Ali were sent back to the pavilion in the first six overs. The Multan bowlers continued to strike on regular intervals as Peshawar were clueless in crafting the run-chase and soon the team looked in sheer turmoil. Experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik played a good knock of 44 runs and remained the highest scorer for his team. Malik tried to bring Peshawar closer to the target by smashing some boundaries, but the task for him was humongous against a brilliant Multan attack that restricted Peshawar below 150. In terms of bowling, Khushdil Shah and Blessing Muzarabani were once against the stand-out bowlers for their team as they took three wickets each, while Shahnawaz Dahani dismissed two. Abbas Afridi and Imran Tahir picked one wicket each.

Earlier, Multan posted 182 on the scoreboard courtesy of Shan Masood’s terrific 68 runs and Tim David’s sensational 34 runs off 18 balls. Openers Shan and Mohammad Rizwan provided Multan with a 98-run opening stand. Rizwan scored 34 runs, as he didn’t look in the flow, but Masood continued his rich form by playing a 49-ball innings with the help of eight fours and one six which provided a solid foundation for other batsmen to launch an onslaught against the Peshawar bowlers in the late overs. For Peshawar, experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik was economical as he conceded only nine runs in two overs. Salman Irshad, Wahab Riaz and Saqib Mahmood took two wickets each, but they were also smashed badly. Defending champions Multan have beaten all the other teams — Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United — in the PSL 2022.

Brief scores Multan Sultans 182 for 7 (Shan Masood 68, Tim David 34, Wahab Riaz 2-34) beat Peshawar Zalmi 140 (Shoaib Malik 44, Blessing Muzarabani 3-18, Khushdil Shah 3-25) by 42 runs.

Today’s match

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans at 07:30 pm (PST)