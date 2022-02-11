Senate body for setting LPG air-mix plants in remote areas

The Senate’s Standing Committee on Petroleum on Thursday underlined the need for setting up Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) air-mix plants in remote areas, especially where the state-owned gas companies’ infrastructure does not exist.

The committee meeting, chaired by Senator Abdul Qadir, took an update on gas supply schemes for various localities of Balochistan and expressed concern over the non-gasification of its 16 districts. It stressed to make all-out efforts for provision of gas to these areas, besides setting LPG plants in all such localities.

Accordingly, the body said that a commercial model must be formulated and submitted to it at the earliest.

The committee also got a briefing on the matters related to gas supply in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and directed the quarters concerned to ensure the provision of the commodity to the residents and other remote areas of the province in a judicious manner.