Lewis will captain US squad at 2023 Solheim Cup in Spain

MIAMI: Two-time major champion Stacy Lewis was named on Wednesday to captain the United States women’s golf team at the 2023 Solheim Cup in Spain. The four-time US Solheim Cup player will direct a 12-woman team against holders Europe, guided by Norway’s Suzann Pettersen, at Finca Cortesin in Spain on September 22-24, 2023. The USA owns a 10-7 edge in the all-time rivalry but Europe has won four of the past six meetings, including keeping the trophy with a 15-13 victory at Inverness in Toledo, Ohio, last year. “To be named captain for the USA Solheim Cup team is an incredible honor,” Lewis said. “I have so many amazing memories from my years on the team. I absolutely love the Solheim Cup and I want 2023 to be as great an experience for my team as my years wearing Red, White and Blue have been for me.” Lewis was won 13 LPGA titles, including major triumphs at the 2011 Kraft Nabisco Championship, now the Chevron Championship, and the 2013 Women’s British Open. Lewis was ranked number one in the world for 25 weeks during a run of 264 weeks from 2011-16 rated in the top 10. She was the 2012 and 2014 LPGA Player of the Year and shared fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics. In the Solheim Cup, Lewis helped the US women to victories in 2015 and 2017 and was on losing teams in 2011 and 2013. An injury kept her from playing in 2017 and she served as an assistant captain last year.













