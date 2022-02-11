Shahrukh and Gauri lived in a modest flat before moving to Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and their kids live in one of the most iconic addresses in the city and probably the country too.

The fans flocking outside Mannat-SRK’s Mumbai residence-is a sound testament to the actor’s stardom. While there’s a serious police force needed to hold the crowds on SRK’s birthday, other days have a substantial number of visitors too. Safe to say, if you turned and asked any passerby in Mumbai about Mannat, they’d be able to guide you. But, Shah Rukh Khan, who originally hails from Delhi, didn’t always live in the mammoth Rs 200 crore property.

It was in 2001 that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri signed off on the paperwork that determined Mannat was a property they owned. The Mumbai bungalow was named Villa Vienna back then. This was after Aryan Khan, their first son, was born. Aryan was born on 13th November, 1997 and just three months later, he was on Simi Grewal’s super popular talk show with his superstar parents. It was on this show that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri revealed photos of their simple, minimalistic, sea-facing apartment in Mumbai.

Before Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri lived in a 3 BHK sea-facing flat in Mumbai’s Bandra. The apartment was in a building named Shree Amrit A. Their home wasn’t fancy, a simple black leather sofa, straight-cut wooden dining table for four, a wooden book rack and a couple of statement vases to add an aesthetic. Before Mumbai, SRK and Gauri lived in Delhi and here is a tour of their Delhi home.

It was in 2013 that Shah Rukh Khan decided to put this flat on rent, per TOI. In fact, the daily even quoted a broker on the excitement of tenants to live in an SRK-owned property. Not to mention, the fact that it was also one that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri had lived together in. The broker told TOI, “The rent cheque would be issued in Shah Rukh’s name and there are many who are simply excited about living in a house which is owned by the star and used to be his home for a few years.” Interestingly, a resident of the society also told TOI that SRK drove a red Pajero back in the day. He said, “He used to drive a red Pajero those days. If I am not mistaken his son was born here too.”