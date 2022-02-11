American chef makes perfect roti; foodies worldwide are in awe of his skills

There are no two ways about the magic of subcontinental food. The hordes of delicious curries and the variety of regional gems can make anyone fall in love with the cuisine. From the classic aloo ka paratha for breakfast to the world-famous aromatic biryani and dal makhani for dinner, any day in India is food heaven if you are willing to explore. There is no denying that we take pride in the heritage and history of our food items. And it pleases us to know that our cuisine enjoys a fair share of fame worldwide too. However, we are the happiest when we see people from other cultures and countries trying and loving the food that we call our own. Our latest scroll through social media landed us on a video by an American chef making Roti and it is too good to miss!

Eitan Bernath is a young American chef known for his cooking videos. An author, entertainer, TV personality and entrepreneur, we often see videos of Eitan making rounds on Instagram and other social media platforms. The case in point here is a video of him making roti. While many of us Indians still struggle with kneading soft dough or rolling out a perfect round and fluffy phukas, Eitan does it with utter ease and it has shocked us beyond measure. He recently uploaded a video on his Instagram profile showing the process of making roti, he can be heard starting the video by saying “I spent years trying to perfect my Indian roti, let’s give it a try…” and he continues his preparation. Well, it goes without saying that the results were just perfect!

Viewers worldwide were spellbound with his perfection. Especially Indians were exhilarated to see him knead, roll and cook the perfect roti. Some of the best comments left on the video were “He’s so excited about making roti! I hate making roti, it’s never round”, “Extra points for the ‘T’ pronunciations in roti” and “Hahahahah…good job Eitan. Not many Indians can roll Roti in perfect circles”.

“Really good I can approve this”, “OMG!! You made such a tasty roti, keep it up. Love from India”, “When it puffs- you did a good job”, “I love this and appreciate how beautifully you say Roti” were some other comments proving how happy Indians were seeing Eitan’s efforts.

Viewers suggested what the young chef can pair his rotis with and some of it were “eat it with kababs or some gravy. Totally worth it.”, “Add sugar on the hot ghee roti- roll it up and enjoy! #magic” and “Have it with butter chicken or paneer!”.

Some of the other comments praising Eitans’s skills were “You are like the dream of every desi mother in law with them perfect rotis”, “As an Indian, I’m so glad you took so much effort to make it as authentic as possible”, “Loved it the way it puffed, getting a compliment from an Indian”, “So perfect…My mom will be so happy to see this video and I still can’t manage to make good roti…after years of eating”. Are these rotis absolutely perfect or what?