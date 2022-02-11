Syra Yousuf turns heads with Hollywood like hairstyle

Actress Syra Yousuf shared a picture of her new hairstyle which is highly similar to that of legendary Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe. We can see the celebrity looking lovely with her new hairstyle and makeup in the Instagram pictures. This is reminding us of what the Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe looked like. The celebrity wore a stylish green top with lipsticks in different colours. Syra Yousuf takes to social media to share pictures from her photoshoots and projects’ BTS. Syra Yousuf had married Shehroze Sabzwari back in 2012 and were blessed with daughter Nooreh Shehroz two years later. They separated in 2019 and finalised their divorce in two years ago. Shehroz Sabzwari then went on to marry married model Sadaf Kanwal. Speaking about the upbringing of their daughter, she said that her former husband and his immediate family are also involved in it. In Sinf-e-Aahan, Syra Yousuf is seen as Arzoo Daniel in the superhit serial Sinf-e-Aahan alongside star-studded actors Sajal Ali, Yumna Zaidi, Kubra Khan and Ramsha Khan.













