Hazel Park’s Framebar transitions from hosting Pakistani street food to pizza

Framebar – formerly known as Joebar, a hip, casual bar and restaurant in Hazel Park – is having an identity crisis that we can all benefit from.

For the past few weeks, the kitchen has been taken over by Pakistani pop-up Khana. Chef Maryam Khan has been cooking flavourful Pakistani pub grub like butter chicken nachos, a fried tandoori-marinated chicken sandwich and Khan’s spin on fish and chips with flaky cod seasoned with masala, ginger and garlic served with fried naan chips. They’re mostly small plates meant for sharing and are priced $7-$24 each.

There’s also a specially curated list of wines and cocktails to go with the Khana cuisine, like the Medjool Old Fashioned, which is made with Maker’s Mark 46 infused with dates and the Rs 2,000, a $30 cocktail that is deep and smoky made with Old Fitzgerald 11 Year Bourbon and Casamigos Mezcal.

Khana continues at Framebar through Sunday. You can make a reservation online for a $25 deposit per person, or try to get a table – or barstool, or a spot on the heated patio – by walking in.

Starting Feb. 9, the kitchen switches from Pakistani inspired to wood-fired pizza. Val’s Pizza pop-up will be the cuisine at Framebar through March 6. Vallery Markel and Erin Wilson will serve Neapolitan pizza, chicory salad, charcuterie boards with house-made ricotta cheese and cannoli with handmade ice cream.

Like with Khana, there will be a special drink menu to pair with Val’s Pizza cuisine, plus some Framebar seasonal specials like spiked hot cocoa or a campfire margarita made with fire-roasted jalapeno-infused tequila.

Framebar is open 5-11 p.m. Wed.-Sat. and 3-8 p.m. Sun. at 23839 John R in Hazel Park. Make reservations for Khana through Sunday at framehazelpark.com/experience/khana-at-framebar. or for Val’s Pizza Feb. 9-March 6 at framehazelpark.com/experience/vals-pizza-at-framebar.