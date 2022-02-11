PTV to air ‘Payitaht: Abdülhamid,’ another Turkish drama

As Turkish dramas continue to gain popularity in Pakistan more Turkish series will be aired on Pakistan Television Network (PTV). Next on the list is Payitaht: Abdülhamid.

The state broadcaster announced that it will air the Turkish series Payitaht: Abdülhamid in Urdu. Yes, another period drama about the conquests of Turkish Muslim rulers. This series follows the story of Sultan Abdul Hamid II and the war amidst the Ottoman rule.

In a tweet, PTV announced that; “Following the historic success of Ertugrul Ghazi, PTV is bringing the story of a Sultan who has a true devotion to the love of the Prophet.”

According to PTV, the period drama is set to air on the state TV channel from Wednesday to Sunday at 7:55 PM, beginning this week. The first episode will hit TV screens on February 9th.

After Memnu made waves back in 2013, Dirilis: Ertugrul is the second Turkish drama serial to become a massive hit in Pakistan. Turkish period dramas about Muslim rulers are particularly popular.

Meanwhile, Payitaht: Abdülhamid cast includes Bülent and Özlem Conker. The series follows the sequence of events during the last 13 years of the 34th Ottoman emperor, Abdul Hamid II. This includes a range of wars, railway developments, requests for Palestinian lands, and the first Zionist congress.

The original show consists of five seasons with a total of 150 episodes.