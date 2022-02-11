‘Ishrat Made in China’ just released another teaser and we’re hooked

There are a bunch of films releasing this year and among those is Ishrat Made in China.

Another teaser for Mohib Mirza and Sanam Saeed’s film was just released and it promises action, drama and possibly a few dance numbers.

Ishrat Made in China is an action comedy that’s said to be a spin-off of Mirza’s satirical show Ishrat Baji. Mirza will be playing Ishrat himself and the cast members include his costar from Bachaana Sanam Saeed, Sara Loren, Ali Kazmi and Shamoon Abbasi, Shabbir Jan, Imam Syed, Salman Saqib and Mustafa Chaudhry.

From the first look of the film, it’s clearly Mirza versus HSY but we noticed that Loren also had some action scenes. Saeed, on the other hand, seems to have a lot of dramatic shots and musical sequences, giving us very Bollywood vibes.

The film is helmed by Mirza himself and was shot in Thailand during the beginning of the pandemic. The first look also follows a similar pattern as its first teaser with aerial shots, fight scenes, montages, dramatic shots from supposed music numbers and different location shots.

The entire cast had shared the teaser on Dec 17. The official trailer will be releasing on Feb 13. A confirmed release date hasn’t been announced yet, however, it may be revealed in the official trailer this weekend.