Junaid Khan gets honoured with Golden Visa for UAE

Multitalented Pakistani actor and rock star Junaid Khan is the latest star to be honoured with the Golden Visa by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Government, shortly after other celebrities including Humayun Saeed was handed one. Junaid took to his Instagram to share the news with a picture of him receiving the Golden Visa. “Honoured to receive the Golden Visa from the government of United Arab Emirates. Super humbled for this and feeling blessed.” Wrote the star. “Dubai has always been home away from home for me and my family and our visits have always been wonderful here. To this and many many more trips in the future.” He added. With the Golden Visa foreigners can live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor and have a hundred percent ownership of their businesses on the UAE mainland. Celebrities all over the world have been honoured with the Golden Visa including Cristiano Ronaldi, Sanjat Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan and so on.













