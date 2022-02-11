MPs ready to jump off PTI’s ship: Maryam

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was turning his guns at the opposition, as he was aware that his party’s lawmakers were ready to jump ship” because of his failures.

Speaking to the reporters outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the PML-N leader said the prime minister was not “tenable” for anyone anymore, as she claimed he knew that his “ship is in the storm”.

Maryam said the government’s members of national and provincial assemblies and allies would not be able to ask their constituents for votes in the next elections after the “failures” of the prime minister.

“There is unrest in the country; terrorism is on the rise once again […] I want to tell the PTI MPAs and MNAs: stop supporting the government,” the PML-N leader said, says a news report.

“It’s my honest opinion: wear a helmet whenever you go to meet the people,” Maryam told PM Imran Khan, adding: “People will collar you, so be careful from now on.”

Maryam said that at first PML-N, supremo Nawaz Sharif did not favour moving a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan. But, according to her, the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) convinced him to listen to people’s demands.

The PML-N leader said the masses also demand the prime minister’s ouster. “Nawaz heard people’s voice and backed the no-confidence motion,” she stated.

Speaking about the PML-N supremo’s travel plans, she said Nawaz cannot come back to the country due to medical reasons.

The PML-N leader claimed several sectors had witnessed more than a 500% increase in inflation, but the prime minister had announced a mere 15% increase in the salaries of government employees.

The government has decided to give a 15% disparity allowance on basic pay to underprivileged employees from BS 1 to 19. The above package is also recommended to the provinces for adoption from their own funds.

She added that first the opposition would move a no-confidence motion and the future plans of who would become the prime minister would be decided later.

To a question about contact with disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, Maryam said: “Do you want me to answer everything today?”